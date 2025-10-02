Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 2 (ANI): In a series of actions against the terrorist ecosystem, Handwara Police attached the property of an alleged terrorist handler at Palpora village in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

During the course of investigation in the case registered at Police Station Kralgund, it was established that a JKNOP Nazir Ahmad Ganai is operating from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and is actively involved in guiding and handling terrorist activities in Handwara, said the police.

"Accordingly, as per the provision of law, proceedings to attach his property were initiated in the said case and after obtaining necessary legal sanctions from the competent authority, land belonging to the said JKNOP Nazir Ahmad Ganie in Village Palpora was attached in the presence of police and revenue officials," said the police in a release.

This action highlights the commitment of Handwara Police to deal firmly with terrorist handlers and anti-national elements. Such measures aim to dismantle the support structures of terrorist outfits and deter others from unlawful activities, besides strengthening the measures which promote peace and order in the district, said the police.

Handwara Police requested community members to cooperate in establishing peace and not to provide any aid or assistance to entities which are a threat to our national security and integrity, as strict legal action will follow against individuals found involved in such activities.

Earlier, Sopore Police conducted search operations at the residences of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI)-linked individuals in Zaloora, Sopore, in its continued efforts to dismantle the separatist-terror ecosystem and maintain peace and security.

According to the police release, the searches were carried out at the houses of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, son of Abdul Rahim Bhat, and Tanveer Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Jabbar Dar, both of whom hail from Zaloora, Sopore.

The operations were conducted in connection with FIRs registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), after obtaining valid search warrants from the competent Court of Law. During the searches, incriminating material linked to the proscribed organisation was recovered and seized for further investigation.

The process was carried out in the presence of Magistrates and independent witnesses, ensuring complete legal compliance and transparency.These raids form part of the Sopore Police's ongoing investigations aimed at unearthing and dismantling networks involved in separatist and terror-linked activities. Such measures are crucial to preventing radical ideology, safeguarding public order, and protecting national sovereignty. (ANI)

