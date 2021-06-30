Srinagar, Jun 30 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir High Court will resume physical hearing of cases from Monday but only advocates and staff members who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the court premises, an official order said on Wednesday.

The order issued by Registrar General Jawad Ahmad said advocates will be allowed entry into the court premises from July 5 in view of the changing COVID-18 situation.

However, only those advocates and staff members of the high court will be allowed entry who have been vaccinated.

The advocates have been asked to restrict their entry into court buildings to the days when their respective cases are listed, as per the order.

The advocates will be allowed to enter court rooms when their cases will be called for hearing, it said, adding only two advocates per party will be allowed entry inside the court room.

Lawyers have been asked to "make an endeavour" to leave the court room as soon as the hearing of their case ends.

The entry of petitioners and agents or clerks of lawyers shall continue to be prohibited, the order said.

In case a litigant on reasonable grounds is compelled to argue the case personally, he/she will be allowed to do so, it said. He or she will have to apply to registrar or presiding officer, in case of subordinate courts, through email and seek permission for entry into the court premises, it added.

Accused persons and witnesses can be presented before the courts only after strictly following the Covid aappropriate behavior, the order said.

The courts may allow an advocate to appear for a hearing virtually if he or she cannot appear in person and the other side has no objection, it further said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)