Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 23 (ANI): The Indian Army on Sunday organised a free medical camp in Murchiana village in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, bringing essential healthcare services directly to the doorstep of the local population.

The initiative aimed to provide medical assistance to residents, ensuring timely diagnosis and treatment of various ailments. A team of experienced doctors and medical staff conducted health check-ups, distributed free medicines, and educated villagers on preventive healthcare measures.

The camp witnessed an overwhelming response, with hundreds of locals benefiting from the services. Expressing their gratitude, the residents lauded the Indian Army for its relentless efforts in not only safeguarding the region but also addressing critical healthcare needs in remote areas.

This noble initiative stands as a testament to the Indian Army's unwavering dedication to serving the nation and its people, reinforcing its role as a true guardian of both security and humanitarian welfare.

Meanwhile, a special cataract eye surgery camp is being held at 158 Base Hospital, Bengdubi Military Station. The camp was inaugurated by Lt Gen RC Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, on March 20 and is set to "restore vision" for over 350 veterans, dependents, and select civilians, Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

Conducted under the National Programme for Control of Blindness & Visual Impairment, this initiative underscores the Indian Army's dedication to healthcare outreach and community welfare, as per the ministry. Organised under the Trishakti Corps, the initiative prioritises the vision care needs of serving and retired defence personnel and their families.

While inaugurating the camp, Lt Gen RC Tiwari lauded the medical team's expertise and dedication, reaffirming the Army's commitment to the well-being of its personnel, veterans, and the broader community.

He emphasised the importance of such initiatives in enhancing healthcare access for veterans and their families. Bengdubi and the adjoining areas hold strategic importance, catering to a vast population across West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and even Nepal.

"With an ex-servicemen population of approximately 96,000, this initiative aims to deliver cutting-edge ophthalmic care, ensuring timely medical intervention for those who served the nation."

The camp, conducted under the directives of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, follows a request from the Governor of West Bengal, CV Ananda Bose. This reflects a collaborative effort between the state and military leadership to extend high-quality ophthalmic treatment to the region, reinforcing the Indian Army's commitment to veterans' healthcare in the eastern sector. (ANI)

