Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 15 (ANI): In a joint search operation, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered weapons and ammunition at Bandi Mohalla in the Kupwara district.

The army said that the search operation, which began on Friday, is continuing.

"On 14 Feb 2025, based on specific intelligence inputs, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolicein general area Bandi Mohalla, Channipura Pain, Kupwara," the army said in a post on X.

"During the search, 02xPistols, 04xPistol Magazines and ammunition have been recovered."

More information is awaited. (ANI)

