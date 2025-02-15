Mumbai, February 15: In a shocking incident of bestiality, a man was caught having sex with a stray dog in Wagle Estate area of Maharashtra's Thane. A local volunteer, Shubham Chandaliya, reported a case involving the sexual abuse of a stray dog. The accused, Pritam Sahu (40) from Indiranagar, was caught in the act, leading to immediate intervention from animal activists and welfare organisations.

An FIR was lodged at Shrinagar police station under section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the Times of India reported. The FIR, filed by Yogita Narwekar from PAL (Pure Animal Lovers) Welfare Foundation, was supported by incriminating video evidence. Legal proceedings were further guided by Sudhir Kudalkar, founder of PAL, and Sandeep Kudtarkar, an Animal Rights Advisor at PAL and Animal Welfare Officer at the Animal Welfare Board of India. Bestiality Horror in Bulandshahr: Video of Man Raping Goat Goes Viral, UP Police Register FIR After Shiv Sena Activists Lodge Complaint Alleging Sex Assault on Animals.

Bestiality Case in Thane

In addition to pursuing legal action, PAL ensured that the dog received prompt medical attention. Volunteer Sarthak Chougle transported the traumatised animal to SPCA Parel Hospital for necessary tests and treatment. ‘Isko Molest Kia Gaya, Isko Rape Kia Gaya’: Actress Jaya Bhattacharya Highlights 1.5-Month-Old Puppy’s Ordeal, Demands Justice (Watch Video).

This disturbing event highlights the urgent need for stricter enforcement of animal protection laws. PAL has called for swift legal action against the accused and urged the local police to expedite the chargesheet filing to ensure justice is served. "We urge authorities to take swift legal action and call upon society to stand against such heinous crimes," Kudtarkar was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

