Uri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 13 (ANI): The Indian Army troops foiled an infiltration bid in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Saturday, forcing the quadcopter flown by Pakistan to withdraw, an Army source told ANI.

As per the source, there was an exchange of fire between terrorists and Indian Army troops.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Initial Trends Indicate Close Fight Between Congress and BJP, Counting of Votes Underway.

"An infiltration bid by terrorists was foiled in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, early morning today. There was an exchange of fire between terrorists and their own troops. Pakistan side tried to fly a quadcopter over the incident site but on being fired at by the Indian side it quickly withdrew," the source said.

Earlier on May 3, Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid in J-K's Kupwara and eliminated two terrorists in an encounter. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Electrocuted to Death After Power Cable Falls On Her in Bareilly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)