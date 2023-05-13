An infiltration bid by terrorists was foiled in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir early morning today, reported ANI. There was an exchange of fire between terrorists and Indian Army troops. "Pakistan side tried to fly a quadcopter over the incident site, but on being fired at by the Indian side, it quickly withdrew," said Army sources. Kupwara Encounter: Two Terrorists Killed As Security Forces Foil Infiltration Bid Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Army Foils Terrorists Infiltration Bid:

