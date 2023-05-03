Srinagar, May 3: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said.

Srinagar-based defence spokesperson Col Emron Musavi said that based on a specific intelligence input provided by Senior Superintendent of Police, Kupwara about likely infiltration from one of the terrorist launch pads across the LoC towards Machil sector, troops were put on high alert on Monday.

"A well-coordinated counter-infiltration grid was put in place in this rugged and extremely difficult area. A number of additional ambushes, including those of the Indian Army and SOG (Special Operations Group), Kupwara, were placed along the likely routes of infiltration," he said.

The troops in ambushes braved incessant rainfall, poor visibility and a significant drop in temperature for two consecutive nights, Col Musavi said.

Early on Wednesday morning, the terrorists, who had infiltrated to India's side of the LoC, were spotted by the troops. An intense firefight ensued, resulting in the elimination of the two terrorists, he said.

Col Musavi said the bodies of the two terrorists have been recovered along with two AK series rifles, six AK-47 magazines, 159 AK-47 rounds, two hand grenades, eatables and cigarettes with Pakistani marking, and Pakistani currency amounting to Rs 660.

Their identities and group affiliation are being ascertained, he said, adding that an extensive search in the area is underway. "This successful intelligence-based operation is yet another example of close synergy between Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and all agencies. The security forces stand steadfast to defeat the nefarious designs of inimical elements supported by our adversary to disrupt peace and harmony of the area," the defence spokesperson said.