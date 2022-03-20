Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 20 (ANI): In a boost to medical healthcare facilities in Kashmir valley, Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial (JLNM) hospital in Srinagar gets National Board of Examination (NBE) accreditation for the department of anaesthesia, ophthalmology, and pediatrics for Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses.

JLNM has been accredited in the department of Anaesthesia with two post MBBS seats and a post-diploma seat, Ophthalmology - one post MBBS seat and a post-diploma seat, and Paediatrics - four diploma seats. JLNM has already got accreditation in medicine besides District Hospital Kupwara and District Hospital Kulgam have been accredited for DNB courses.

While speaking to ANI, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad, Director of Health Services Kashmir said, "First time a milestone has been achieved by JLNM hospital as well as Kulgam and Kupwara hospitals as the three hospitals get accreditation. JLNM hospital will function now as a medical college where doctors will get training in these fields and an academic atmosphere will be created in the hospital. Senior doctors will give training to budding doctors and it will also boost the healthcare system."

"Latest equipment will be installed in this hospital which will benefit not only doctors or students but also to patients," he added.

Bilquees Mir, Resident Medical officer at JLNM Hospital, while talking to ANI said, "The accreditation will help the hospital as post-graduate students will now come to the hospital and more doctors will be available for the patients, especially in the evening."

Dr Nasir Shams, Consultant Physician JLMN Hospital said, "The accreditation through NBE is a very big milestone for our peripheral health care services. This will upgrade the patient care, academics and help us compete with the rest of the World."

NBE programs are the cornerstones for the up-gradation of health care services since it provides an opportunity for doctors to upgrade their skills. It will help in producing more qualified doctors and help in better patient care delivery and will overcome the shortage of specialist doctors at peripherals, said the Director of Health Services. (ANI)

