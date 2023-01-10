R S Pura (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 10 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said earlier there were smells of bombs in this area now there will be a smell of flowers after inaugurating Mega Fruit Plant Nursery in Jammu's Chak Roi area of R S Pura.

"Earlier there were smells of Bombs in this area now there will be a smell of flowers," L-G Manoj Sinha said.

After the inauguration, L-G Manoj Sinha said, "The Nursery will provide the best technologies as well as true-to-type quality planting material that will reshape the horticulture sector in the area".

Sinha further said this decade in the agriculture and horticulture sector belongs to J&K UT.

"The policies through a holistic development plan have laid the foundations for a sea change in J&K's economic growth," Sinha said.

"The effort is to make sub-tropical fruit cultivation a multi-faceted business by increasing the efficiency of orchards with the help of various interventions like setting up new nurseries and plant material testing labs," Sinha said.

"Our endeavour is also to convert farm's & orchard's potential into farmer power and transform all the districts of both Jammu and Kashmir divisions into a hub of export with the cultivation of niche crops and value addition of special products," Sinha added. (ANI)

