Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the Baltal base camp to review necessary arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

The first batch of pilgrims will be flagged off from the Jammu base camp on July 2 and the Yatra will officially begin on July 3 via both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

Sinha met with officials from all departments to review security, logistics, and coordination for this year's Amarnath Yatra.

He also said that the administration and security forces have made better arrangements this year to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage for devotees from across the country.

Speaking to the reporters, Sinha said, "Officials from all departments were present in the meeting here today...The administration and the Shrine Board have together made better arrangements. The security forces have made very robust security arrangements. I hope that this time, people will be able to undertake the yatra even more successfully than before, and the devotees coming from all over the country will have a better experience here..."

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also spoke on the necessary arrangements facilitated for the pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra.

He further stated that the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha chaired two meetings ahead of the pilgrimage, one with the political parties and one with the civil society to ensure proper facilities for pilgrims.

"We have made the necessary arrangements to facilitate the pilgrims. The LG chaired two meetings, one with political parties and one with civil society. All necessary security arrangements have been made, and we are eagerly waiting for the pilgrims to arrive. The yatra will be flagged off from Jammu on 2 July, and they will be welcomed here...We hope and pray that the yatra is a success, pilgrims come in good numbers, offer prayers, and go back safely...," Abdullah told reporters. (ANI)

