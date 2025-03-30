Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha enquiring about health of a injured police personnel during a visit to a hospital in Jammu on Sunday. (Photo/Information & Public Relations Department Jammu)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday visited Government Medical College Hospital Jammu to enquire about the health of J&K police personnel, who sustained injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Kathua, an official statement said.

The release added that a team of senior doctors briefed the LG Sinha on the health condition of SDPO Border, Kathua, Dheeraj Katoch and SPO Bharat Jalhotra and medical procedures being followed.

LG also met the family members of the injured and assured all possible assistance. He directed the hospital administration to ensure the best possible medical care for the speedy recovery of the brave police personnel, It added.

Four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel lost their lives in the operation, while two terrorists were gunned down.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated Saturday that terrorism should be controlled in such a way that the mourning ends forever in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said that incidents of terrorism have been witnessed in many areas of Jammu for the last few years, remarks coming in the wake of the Kathua encounter.

CM Abdullah told reporters, "... We should try to prevent such incidents. We should control terrorism in such a way that such mourning in Jammu and Kashmir ends forever... Our four brave police personnel sacrificed their lives, but many innocent lives were saved... For the last 3-4 years, everyone has seen such incidents in many areas of Jammu..."

The operation began on March 23, when locals reported the sighting of suspected Pakistani infiltrators in Sanyal. Security forces, including the J&K Police, Army, BSF, and CRPF, launched a search operation, leading to an initial exchange of fire. (ANI).

