Srinagar, Jun 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Mela Kheer Bhawani, with Abdullah expressing hope the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community will return to the valley with honour and dignity.

Mela Kheer Bhawani is being celebrated on Jyeshtha Ashtami on Tuesday.

"On the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, I extend my heartiest greetings to everyone, especially our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters," the LG said.

"May the divine blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani continue to illuminate our paths, ushering in peace, happiness, and prosperity for all. May the spirit of this sacred occasion further strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, fostering harmony and mutual respect across the communities.

"Let us on this auspicious day dedicate ourselves to selfless service to the nation and the welfare of people," he said.

Chief Minister Abdullah also extended warm greetings to the people on the occasion, an official spokesperson said.

In his message, the chief minister said the festival is a symbol of communal harmony and brotherhood, reflecting the rich pluralistic ethos that has defined Jammu and Kashmir for centuries.

Abdullah emphasized that such festivals reinforce the spirit of unity and the cultural heritage that binds the people of together.

"The Chief Minister prayed for peace, harmony, progress and prosperity in the state and urged all sections of society to strengthen the age-old bonds of togetherness and mutual respect," the spokesperson said.

Highlighting the significance of the occasion, Abdullah noted that Mela Kheer Bhawani has always stood as an epitome of inter-community harmony.

The CM expressed hope that with the return of peace, Kashmiri Pandits would come back to their homeland with honour and dignity, reclaiming their rightful place in the valley's social and cultural fabric, the spokesperson said.

