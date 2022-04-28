Srinagar, Apr 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded seven fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 4,54,028 while no death due to disease was reported, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, three were from Jammu and four from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

Jammu district recorded the highest of three cases. Seventeen of the total 20 districts in the Union territory did not report any fresh case.

The union territory has 65 active cases while 4,49,212 people have recovered from the disease, the officials said.

The death toll stood at 4,751.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory and no fresh case was reported since Wednesday evening.

