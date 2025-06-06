Basantgarh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, Army Commander of the Northern Command, on Friday visited Jammu and Kashmir's Basantgarh to review the security situation, a statement from the Army's Northern Command said.

The Army Commander commended the troops for their operational readiness, tactical prudence and high vigilance towards the fight against terrorism.

He also underlined continuing a proactive stance and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism in counter-terrorism operations.

Earlier in the day, the Poonch Brigade of the Indian Army screened a documentary on Operation Sindoor at the Natu Auditorium to brief NCC Cadets, school and college students, and senior citizens of Poonch.

Poonch Brigade Commander Brigadier Mudit Mahajan also addressed the NCC Cadets after the screening.

Brigadier Mudit Mahajan said, "We have caused a lot of damage to the enemy... But it is not over yet. I especially wanted to invite children today to inculcate in them a sense of patriotism and unity... I hope all of you children will take this message to your schools... If you notice something suspicious, then don't shut your eyes. You have to inform your elders."

An NCC Cadet, Khalida Jabeen, said, "Today we were shown a documentary in Natu Auditorium to tell us about how the Army destroyed many enemy posts, looked after the scared civilians, and helped those who got injured in Poonch."

On May 31, the Indian Army is currently undertaking extensive Capacity Development Demonstrations at key locations across the country, including the Pokhran and Babina field firing ranges and Joshimath, with dedicated Air Defence equipment demonstrations also scheduled at Agra and Gopalpur.

These field trials are being conducted under near-combat conditions, integrating electronic warfare simulations to assess the performance of cutting-edge defence systems rigorously.

On May 27, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, visited Babina Field Firing Ranges and reviewed the ongoing demonstrations and interacted with all stakeholders.

According to a release issued by the Ministry of Defence, the demonstrations feature a wide array of advanced technologies developed under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aimed at accelerating indigenous capability development. The trials mark a significant step in the Indian Army's roadmap for a "Decade of Transformation" and are designed to ensure rapid absorption of emerging technologies to meet evolving battlefield requirements.

A large number of defence industry partners are taking part in the demonstration, reflecting the increasing synergy between the Indian Army and domestic manufacturers. (ANI)

