Sambhal, June 6: Ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Adha celebrations, Uttar Pradesh Police have deployed five companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Response Force (RRF) in Sambhal to strengthen security and maintain law and order, officials said. Speaking to ANI about the preparations, Sambhal SP KK Bishnoi said, "Five companies of PAC and RRF have been deployed. Peace committee meetings have been held in all police stations and districts. All muftis, maulanas, and mutwallis were present. They have been asked to complete the sacrifice and related formalities within the stipulated time and place."

Police held peace committee meetings in every police station and district, involving religious leaders and community members. The police advised them to ensure sacrifices take place only at designated places and within the allowed time. SP Bishnoi also warned against misinformation and hate speech during the festival. "We have asked people to refrain from spreading rumours and making provocative statements. The police will monitor social media," he said. Eid al-Adha 2025 Guidelines: ‘No Sacrificial Slaughter in Public Places During Bakra Eid in Sambhal’, Announces District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya.

Authorities increased vigilance and directed local police to stay alert, as large gatherings are expected during Eid al-Adha. The district administration worked with clerics and community heads to ensure that celebrations remain peaceful and follow the law. Uttar Pradesh Police also kept a close watch on online platforms to prevent any attempts to stir communal tension during the festival.Officials assured citizens that law and order are under control and urged the public to cooperate for a peaceful and respectful Eid al-Adha celebration. Eid al-Adha 2025: BJP Led-Delhi Government Bans ‘Illegal’ Killing, Sacrifice on Bakra-Eid; Bans Sharing of Videos on Social Media

According to astronomical predictions, 28th May is expected to be the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah, making 6th June the likely date for Eid al-Adha in most Islamic countries.

