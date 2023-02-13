Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 13 (ANI): During a mega job fair held in Jammu on Sunday, Advisor to L-G, Manoj Sinha, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar said that the administration is on its toes to create job avenues for the youth.

"You are witnessing industrial development in the union territory of J&K. Unprecedented investment is coming to the UT. We have to asses what kinds of job opportunities are available in UT and what skillset is required," Advisor to L-G, Manoj Sinha, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar told ANI.

Bhatnagar informed that the government is running many self-employment schemes in Jammu and Kashmir "Government is mapping skillsets to provide employment to youth here. A person who is skilled enough is job-worthy".

"Job fairs are receiving a good response here . There is a direct interaction between a job giver and a job seeker at a Job fair"

During the job fair, Bhatnagar interacted with officials and job aspirants.

"At least 65 companies had identified as many as 1109 jobs. Besides, five more companies that came on their own have offered jobs to youth. Around 3000 job aspirants registered online for jobs," said, Nasir Ahmad Wani, organiser.

Wani assured the government is planning to conduct job fairs in every district of the union territory, adding, "govt is looking for an alternative to adjust youths who should, according to Wani, focus on starting their own business in order to provide jobs to others".

As many as 70 companies from all over the country arrived to hire youth in different job categories who turned in large numbers coming from different corners of the UT.

According to Wani, around four to five thousand youngsters participated in the job fair.

"A job fair is a good initiative by the government. Jobs are available both for skilled and unskilled candidates who can give interviews in the company of their choice. They can submit their form and try to secure a job of their choice," Jatinder Aggarwal, a company offical told ANI

"Actually the job fair is very beneficial. Youths are under stress due to unemployment. But many companies, few among them, are issuing job letters on the spot as well, "Ishmeet Kaur a Job aspirant told ANI.

The Mega Job Fair was inaugurated by Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar. (ANI)

