Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 16 (ANI): A Mission Yuva Mela was held at the Government Polytechnic College in Srinagar to spread awareness about the Mission Yuva scheme aimed at empowering the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

The event witnessed active participation from students, young entrepreneurs, and job seekers from various parts of Kashmir. Youth participants installed multiple stalls displaying and selling a wide range of products, including handicrafts, homemade goods, food items, and innovative creations.

The mela served as a platform for young individuals to showcase their entrepreneurial talents and engage with officials to learn more about the benefits of the Mission Yuva scheme. Officials from the Polytechnic College, Employment Department, and District Administration attended the event, offering guidance on the scheme's advantages.

"Recently Mission Yuva was launched, it is exclusively for Jammu and Kashmir, there are many benefits for the youth. The main motive is to finish youth unemployment, that is why we have called entrepreneurs here too. There are also other students who recently passed out but are not sure what to do. The mission Yuva team is here, and they will help the youth and tell them about the benefits, schemes, subsidies and the loans which can be availed," Shafaqat Ara, the principal of the Government Polytechnic College, told ANI.

The officials provided detailed information on how the Mission Yuva initiative supports skill development, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities for the youth. Students from various colleges and aspiring entrepreneurs expressed keen interest in the scheme, appreciating the opportunity to learn about government-supported programs that aim to empower the younger generation.

One of the women entrepreneurs, Tajamul, who runs a bakery, shared her success story. She highlighted how the scheme helped her after completing her diploma in food technology.

"Many people have benefited a lot from this scheme, from budding to existing entrepreneurs. There has been a great response. The students are also showing a great response; some of them are asking how we started (the business). We also feel good that people are happy to see us, so that they can also move forward," she said.

She further urged the youth to apply for these types of schemes, saying that it will take some time to apply, but the benefits will be huge for the people, especially entrepreneurs.

The event proved to be both informative and motivational, fostering a spirit of self-reliance and innovation among the youth and encouraging their active participation in nation-building. (ANI)

