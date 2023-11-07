Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 7 (ANI): Mobile data services have been temporarily suspended in parts of Pulwama district in view of security reasons, a statement by the Jammu and Kashmir government said.

The order about the suspension of services in the Wampora and Hunipora areas of the Pulwama district came into effect at 7 pm on November 5 and will continue till November 8 (7 pm).

The J-K government in its order, shared on Tuesday, said that there could be the "possibility of mobile data (2G/3G/4G/5G) services being misused by anti-national elements/miscreants, which may cause deterioration in public order."

"Whereas, the ADGP, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar being the Authorized Officer under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, has issued directions to the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)/Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to suspend mobile data (2G/3G/4G/5G) services in Wampora and Hunipora area (latitude 33.9614541 and longitude 74.8720951 with 3 Kilometers of radius) of District Pulwama w.e.f 1900 hours on November 5, 2023 to 1900 hours on November 8, 2023; and Whereas, the order/letter under reference, inter-alia, mentions about the possibility of Mobile Data (2G/3G/4G/5G) services to be misused by anti-national elements/miscreants, which may cause deterioration in public order," the government said in its order.

"Now, therefore, upon consideration of the various aspects, as brought out in the material provided by the Authorized Officer, I, Financial Commissioner (ACS) Home, being satisfied that there was absolute necessity for issuance of the aforesaid directions by the Authorized Officer, without obtaining prior approval of the Competent Authority, in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State and for maintaining public order, hereby confirm order No. 4106(TSTS) of 2023 dated November 5, 2023, under endorsement No. KZ/CS/Snap-down/2023 dated 05.11.2023 issued by the Authorized Officer, in the exercise of powers conferred under sub-rule (1) of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017," it added. (ANI)

