Bhopal, November 7: As if the human offenders were not enough, Police in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district are battling a variety of underground thieves. In an odd development, rats are said to have consumed or stolen at least 60 bottles of liquor that the police seized. The police officials were irated over the intriguing theft case since the confiscated alcohol would be brought up in court to pursue additional legal action.

According to reports, the intriguing case involving rats that have challenged authorities to apprehend them has emerged within the Kotwali police station in Chhindwara. As per an official, the cops set up a trap and "arrested" one rat, while the other rodents were able to flee. According to sources, the police station's warehouse contains the illicit alcohol and other materials seized during any police action, keeping them secure until they can be used as evidence in court. Alcoholic Rats? Haryana Police Blames Rodents for Drinking Seized Alcohol.

If reports are to be believed, rats had consumed around 60 bottles of country liquor stored in the warehouse. The cops, who are bothered by the rats, have set traps to catch them. One rat has been successfully captured by the police, but additional rats are always causing havoc by stealing the stuff. According to police sources, the rats have ruined other significant papers in addition to the alcohol bottles. Rats At it Again? Bihar Police Blames Rodents For Drinking Seized Alcohol.

According to the police, providing proof in a court of law is a hurdle under the current circumstances. Nearly every department's office deals with the same issue, so the police are not the only force irritated by the fear of rats. Rats are reportedly a problem at the education department, collector's office, and other agencies besides the district hospital. Cops further claim that despite spending lakhs of rupees annually trying to trap rats, the Chhindwara District Hospital still loses vital files to rodent damage.

