Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 15 (ANI): The first National Lok Adalat of 2026 was organised at the Poonch Court in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, where around 4,500 cases of various categories were settled through mutual agreement, providing litigants with speedy resolution of disputes.

The National Lok Adalat was conducted as part of a nationwide initiative aimed at resolving pending disputes through mediation and compromise, thereby reducing the burden on regular courts.

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Speaking about the proceedings, Principal District and Session Judge of Poonch District Court, Ahsan Malik, said that the Lok Adalat was organised across India, as it will play an important role in settling disputes amicably.

"The National Lok Adalat has been organised all over India... At Lok Adalat, we try to reach a mutual settlement through mediation to reduce the burden on the main courts. We disposed of almost 4500 cases, which were of different natures... It also provides people with instant relief... People trust Lok Adalat and come to settle their matters, making it quite successful," Malik said.

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The Lok Adalat initiative aims to make justice more accessible and reduce the backlog of cases in courts by promoting settlements outside the traditional trial process, he said.

Meanwhile, the 72 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organised a free medical camp on March 12 in Jamola, a remote hilly area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jitendra Singh Yadav, the Commanding Officer of the 72 Battalion CRPF, stated, "This medical camp has been organised by the 72 Battalion. We have organised these camps in other places also, because this is a very remote area, and people might not get the proper medical facilities."

He also mentioned that in addition to medical camps, the battalion is conducting other civic action programmes and plans to carry out de-addiction programmes in various locations. (ANI)

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