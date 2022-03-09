Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 9 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Pattan town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, informed NIA officials on Wednesday.

NIA officials said that the places being raided include the residential house of former District President Jamate Islamia Abdul Gani Wani and Peer Tanveer.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Six Bihar Labourers Drugged, Robbed on Train at Bareilly Junction.

"Among places being raided presently are the residences of former District President Jamate Islamia Abdul Gani Wani and Peer Tanveer," NIA officials stated.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Aviation Stocks Fly High After Ministry Announces to Resume International Flights From March 27; IndiGo Zooms Nearly 8%.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)