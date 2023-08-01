Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 1 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Tuesday morning launched raids at various places in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The raids are being conducted at multiple locations in South Kashmir's Pulwama district in connection with terror links and terror funding cases, sources said.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on July 11, NIA conducted searches at five locations in South Kashmir in a terror conspiracy case.

Similarly, in May this year, the NIA also searched 13 locations in Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar, and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir in a case that relates to the hatching of a conspiracy by terror outfits through both physical and cyberspace.

As per the NIA, which registered the case last year, proscribed terrorist organisations hatched plans to unleash violent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, Improvised Explosive Devices (IED)and small arms.

The agency had earlier said that the plans were part of a larger conspiracy by these terrorist outfits to commit acts of terror and violence, in association with local youth and overground workers, to disturb the peace and communal disharmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

NIA is a specialised law enforcement organisation that fights terrorism. Under a signed decree from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the agency has the authority to handle the investigation of terrorism-related offences across states without the need for special consent from states. (ANI)

