Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 17 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma visited the Poonch and Naushera districts of Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the prevailing security situation and operational readiness, the Army said.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander Northern Command, visited forward areas of Poonch and Naushera to review the prevailing security situation and operational readiness," Northern Command, Indian Army posted on X on Friday.

"The Army Commander complimented all ranks for the successful execution of operations & exhorted them to maintain sharp vigilance, adopt proactive measures, and uphold exemplary professionalism at all times," the post stated.

Earlier on Friday, the Northern Army Commander complimented the Chinar Corps for their swift action and precise execution in the joint operation that neutralised three terrorists in Awantipora.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander #NorthernCommand, compliments #ChinarCorps for their swift action and precise execution in the joint operation that neutralised three terrorists in #Awantipora. The #IndianArmy stands by its commitment to keeping #JammuKashmir terror-free," the post stated.

In Operation Nader, three suspected terrorists, Asif Ahmed Sheikh, Amir Nazir Wani and Yawar Ahmed Bhat, were eliminated. Three AK-series rifles, twelve magazines, three grenades and various other war-like stores were recovered too.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, also visited the border areas of Jammu district.

The DGP began his visit from the RS Pura sector and interacted with Border Security Force and Jammu Kashmir Police jawans at various BOPs, including Octroi (Suchetgarh) and Kharkola, as well as the Border Police posts of Baspur Bangla and Agra Chak in the RS Pura sector.

According to a statement, DGP Prabhat acknowledged the role of the police in the recent Indo-Pak conflict. He appreciated officers for their active role in handling the situation in the border villages, which ensured the timely shifting of people from border areas. (ANI)

