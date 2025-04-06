Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India],April 6 (ANI) : The Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg said the board introduced a smart locker system during the Navratri period, which received positive feedback. He added that over 50,000 devotees benefitted from the langar services in nine days and that cleanliness was also prioritised during the festivities.

Speaking to ANI, CEO Garg said,"The board always tries to provide better facilities to the devotees. This time, we started a smart locker system, and we received good feedback..."

"Over the past nine days, more than 50,000 devotees have benefitted from the 'langar' services. The decorations along the pilgrimage route, combined with the cleanliness drive organised by the board, were well-received and contributed to a truly rewarding experience," he said.

Devotees arrived in large numbers at the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Navami, the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri.

Meanwhile, in Srinagar devotees flocked the ancient Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar on Sunday to offer prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is located atop the Shankaracharya Hill. Aarti, a devotee from Kerala, said she was thankful to have visited the temple on Ram Navami.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the greetings of 'Ram Navami'and wished for fresh enthusiasm in the lives of countrymen.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. May this holy and sacred occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth festival bring new consciousness and fresh enthusiasm into all your lives and continuously provide new energy to the resolve of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. Jai Shri Ram!"

Similarly, President Droupadi Murmu extends her greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Taking on X, she wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all countrymen on the holy festival of Ram Navami. This festival gives the message of religion, justice and duty. Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram has presented high ideals of sacrifice, commitment, harmony and bravery to mankind."

"His concept of good governance, i.e. Ram Rajya, is considered ideal. I wish that on this auspicious occasion all countrymen take a pledge to work together for the creation of a developed India," post added on X.

Ram Navmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad. (ANI)

