Srinagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Political parties on Friday condemned the killing of a policeman by militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Banto Sharma, a resident of Wanpoh area in Kulgam, was shot dead by militants at around 6 pm.

Also Read | COMEDK 2021 Answer Key Released, Here's How Candidates Can Download Answer Key Online at comedk.org.

“I unequivocally condemn the militant attack in Kulgam district of South Kashmir. My heartfelt condolences to the family & colleagues of Constable Bantoo Sharma of Railway Protection Force who was killed in the line of duty earlier this evening. May his soul rest in peace,” National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also took to Twitter to condemn the killing of the policeman.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Youth Rapes 9-Year-Old After Taking Her to Under-Construction Site While Her Parents Were Away.

“Very sorry to hear about the terrorist attack in Kulgam today that claimed yet another innocent life. Deepest condolences & prayers with Bantoo Sharma ji's family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Lone also condemned the killing.

“Strongly condemn the killing of a policeman in Kulgam. May Allah give patience to the family of Bantu Sharma to bear this loss. And May the killers rot in hell,” Lone tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)