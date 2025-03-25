Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir police apprehended one person on Monday who was allegedly involved in various criminal and anti-national activities from Kathua.

The operation was led by SSP Kathua and IPS Shobhit Saksena, and the accused has been booked under the Public Safety Act 1978 (PSA).

On Monday, a police team led by SHO PS Malhar apprehended one person identified as Mohd Ayaz, and a resident of Lohai Tehsil of Kathua district. Ayaz was a habitual criminal and was always involved in illegal and anti-national activities.

To prevent illegal activities within the district, a "Dossier" was prepared against the accused person and sent to the District Magistrate, Kathua, for his detention under the Public Safety Act--1978 (PSA).

Accordingly, District Magistrate Kathua issued a detention warrant against the accused person under the Public Safety Act 1978. The warrant was executed on Monday and lodged at the District Jail of Udhampur to curtail his illegal activities.

The locals of the Kathua district have appreciated this initiative from the J&K police. (ANI)

