Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 27 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested one hybrid terrorist belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit from J-K's Bemina and recovered several weapons from his possession.

"Acting on a specific tip, the terrorist was arrested after a joint Naka was laid by the Srinagar Police, valley Quick Action Team (QAT) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and two Rashtriya Rifles (RR) at the Bemina Crossing," said the Police.

The apprehended individual has identified himself as Nasir Ahmad Dar from Gund Brath sopore.

According to the police, Dar was suspiciously approaching the Naka, when he was challenged by the Naka personnel on which he tried to flee, but eventually got apprehended.

The police recovered one pistol, one magazine, and five live rounds from his possession.

During the initial interrogation, Dar accepted that he worked as a hybrid terrorist of LeT outfit and was involved in delivering pistols in Srinagar to carry out the targeted killings.

A case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered at the Bemina Police Station.

Further investigation into the matter is going on. (ANI)

