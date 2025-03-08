Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 8 (ANI): Budgam Police have attached the immovable property of a drug peddler at Mazhama village in Magam Tehsil of the district, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the attached property, a single-story residential house valued at Rs 18 lakh, belongs to Mohammad Rafeeq Sheikh, a resident of Mazhama.

The action was carried out under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with a case registered under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Magam, they said.

The case involves the seizure of a commercial quantity of contraband--50 bottles of Codeine Phosphate--from the possession of the accused, police said.

Police also urged the public to support their efforts by reporting any information related to illegal drug activities to the concerned authorities. (ANI)

