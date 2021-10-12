Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 12 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday detained one person in the weapon-dropping case of Phallian Mandal.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the detainee is associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and has confessed to having been in touch with handlers.

He had come here to receive the consignment which was already seized by the police, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, earlier on October 2, recovered an AK-47, a night vision device, three magazines and ammunition, which were dropped by a drone as was evident from the packing, from Phallian Mandal in Jammu.

More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

