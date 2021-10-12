Patna, October 12: Four teenaged girls drowned in a river while bathing in Bihar's Nalanda district on Tuesday. The quartet hailed from Kajichak under Sarmera police station.

The deceased were identified as Sonam Kumari, Rakhi Kumari, Sharda Kumari and Sita Kumari. Vivek Raj, the SHO of Sarmera police station, said that the girls went to Panchane river for bathing, but met a watery grave. Tamil Nadu: Two Women, Three Girls Drown in a Temple Pond in Thiruvallur.

"As soon as we got information about the mishap, we reached the place. The bodies were fished out with the help of villagers," he said.

On Monday, four boys aged 15 to 18 years went to the Ganga river for bathing, where three of them drowned. Officials believe that rampant sand mining is the reason for the uneven surface especially on the bank of a river which may lead to a person slipping and drowning.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2021 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).