Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out extensive Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) at various locations throughout the Banihal and Gool area of Ramban district as part of its ongoing efforts to fortify the security grid and preserve peace in the district.

The operations were carried out in a well-coordinated manner under the close supervision of SSP Ramban Arun Gupta and were aimed at tracing out the suspicious activities of the relatives of the Jammu and Kashmir natives operating from Pakistan (JKNOPs) and verifying antecedents of suspected individuals and tightening security around vulnerable areas, according to a release.

Also Read | PM Kisan 21st Installment Date: When Will Farmers Receive 21st Kist of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Scheme? Check Details.

During the operations, houses of relatives and known associates of active J&K-based terrorists operating from Pakistan and Overground Workers (OGWs) were searched. The police teams thoroughly inspected multiple premises to ensure no anti-national or unlawful activities were being carried out or supported.

The drives were conducted by joint teams of Ramban Police, Army, CRPF, and SOG units along with duty magistrates covering various sensitive localities across the district. The operations were carried out in an organised manner without causing any inconvenience to the general public, the release stated.

Also Read | Gautam Adani Says AI and Clean Energy To Make India World's Most Sustainable Intelligence Hub, Hails Adani-Google Partnership at Vizag.

It is reiterated that such operations are a part of ongoing preventive and intelligence-based measures to ensure that peace and stability in the region remain undisturbed. Ramban Police remain committed to neutralising any anti-national network and ensuring the safety of all citizens, the release added.

Police have also appealed to the public at large to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and share any valuable information regarding suspicious movements or persons in their areas, assuring that the identity of informants will be kept confidential. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)