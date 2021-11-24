Srinagar, November 24: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday afternoon neutralised three terrorists in Srinagar.

Prior to this, sources told ANI that two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar.

Further operations are underway. More details are awaited.

