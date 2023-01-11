Braripora Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 11 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested one person in Braripora Handwara and recovered cash amounting to Rs 57.43 lakh concealed in a geyser, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Syed Irfan Abdullah, resident of Laribal in Handwara.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, the accused was apprehended during the Naka checking at Braripora Handwara.

The case has been registered and the investigation for the same has also been started. (ANI)

