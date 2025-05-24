Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited and offered prayers at the Geeta Bhawan temple on Saturday during his visit to Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gandhi posted on the microblogging website X, "Today, visited Temple, Gurdwara and Madrassa affected by Pakistani attacks in Poonch. Here people of every religion live together and suffer together. This is Poonch - this is Hindustan, where there is harmony, unity and patriotism. Those who try to divide and break us will never succeed - we will always remain united and respond strongly."

https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/1926230462344659221

The temple was hit during cross-border firing by Pakistan post Operation Sindoor conducted on May 7, in response to deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indian tourists, and one Nepalese national.

The Indian armed forces launched the operation hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Syed Naseer Hussain said on Saturday that Rahul Gandhi had completed his scheduled visit to Poonch.

During this visit, Rahul Gandhi interacted with residents, students, and party workers, assuring them that he would raise their concerns in Parliament and also stating that he would write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Since it is a border area and a border town, what additional facilities should be provided was also discussed. Rahul Gandhi ji assured them that he would raise these issues in Parliament and write a letter to the Prime Minister. I think the people who met him were quite convinced and satisfied. At least someone came to speak with them, to ask how they were doing, to comfort them," Hussain told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi visited the civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district affected by cross-border shelling from Pakistan.

Hussain further stated, "Rahul Gandhi ji went to all the places that were planned, just like I mentioned in the morning. He visited every location as scheduled."

A meeting with stakeholders and party workers had to be cut short due to some urgency, leading Rahul Gandhi to leave about half an hour early.

"Only at the end was there a meeting planned with some stakeholders and our party workers, but that had to be slightly cut short due to some issues and urgency, so he had to leave about half an hour early. But apart from that, he touched upon every area and interacted with everyone," he added.

According to Hussain, Gandhi engaged in open conversations with the local population, listening to their concerns about living in a border town.

"People shared their concerns, what should be done here, what is needed, and what shortcomings exist. They spoke about the shelling, how it was happening and how it made them feel," he said.

Congress leaders are expected to continue following up on the issues raised during the visit. "Rahul Gandhi ji has asked our local leadership, PCC President Tariq Hameed Karra Sahab and PCC Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Mir Sahab, to follow up on those concerns," Hussain said.

Speaking on interactions with children affected by border shelling, Hussain noted, "The children are very scared and traumatised. They did not even understand what shelling is or what happens on the India-Pakistan border. Two of their classmates had lost their lives, so it was important to give them confidence." (ANI)

