Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 27 (ANI): The entire Jammu division, barring Poonch and Rajouri districts, is still having rain, though of a lesser intensity, according to a latest update of Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, provided to Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Jitendra Singh said in a post on X that the Divisional Commissioner is in constant touch with him and is currently convening a meeting of officers from different departments.

The Minister said that the level of the River Tawi has receded, but the River Chenab continues to flow close to the danger mark. The immediate priority is restoration of electricity, water supply and mobile services, for which the authorities have been working continuously overnight.

SDRF, NDRF, Paramilitary, Army, and Air Force authorities are closely coordinating with the civil administration.

Schools and colleges have been ordered to remain closed, and the general public is advised to refrain from non-essential movement for their safety.

Among the damaged structures is the historic Madhopur bridge, which became a part of history when Syama Prasad Mukherjee was arrested in the middle of this bridge on 11 May 1953. Movement of traffic on this bridge has been stopped since around 3 am this morning, said the Union Minister.

Meanwhile, thirty people have lost their lives after heavy rains triggered a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra, said Paramvir Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi.

The landslide occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari cave temple, located on the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated on Wednesday that Jammu and Kashmir is still struggling with almost nonexistent communication.

"Still struggling with almost nonexistent communication. There is a trickle of data flowing on Jio mobile, but no fixed-line WiFi, no browsing, and almost no apps. Things like X open frustratingly slowly, and WhatsApp struggles with anything more than short text messages. Haven't felt this disconnected since the terrible days of 2014 & 2019," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, Omar Abdullah spoke on the phone with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to brief him about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, where heavy and continuous rains have caused significant damage and disruption to normal life.

"Efforts are being made to restore phone/data connectivity as soon as possible. The closure of Jammu airport stopped me & my colleagues from reaching Jammu this evening. I hope to be able to get there on the first flight tomorrow. In the meantime, I'm closely monitoring the situation & in touch with the teams on the ground in the division," Abdullah had said in a post on X on Tuesday. (ANI)

