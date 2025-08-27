Puri (Odisha) [India], August 27 (ANI): Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a lemon sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha, using 1500 lemons on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at Odisha's Puri beach.

Promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Pattnaik emphasised that Lord Ganesha is blessing India's self-reliance.

The ten-day festival, starting today, will conclude on Anantha Chaturdashi.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Sudarshan Pattnaik said, "On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we create different sand sculptures every year. This year, we have created a lemon sand sculpture. 1500 lemons have been installed in sand. Besides the sculpture, PM Modi's clarion call of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is being blessed by Lord Ganesh, who is guiding us towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. So, that is the message, besides Make in India, Vocal for Local and BrahMos."

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, Devotees thronged the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, devotees flocked to the Manika Vinayagar Temple to offer prayers.

Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, show large gatherings at the Ganpati temple.

The celebrations continued in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where devotees offered prayers at the Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi. In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the festive mood was marked by special aarti ceremonies at the Vastrapur Ganesh Temple.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival.

Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

Earlier on Sunday, the first look of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled. Crafted with unmatched artistry, Lalbaugcha Raja isn't merely an idol; it's a symbol of collective faith, artistic mastery, and the vibrant spirit of Mumbai.

Every year, millions of devotees come here for darshan. The unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja, the iconic Ganesh idol, is another main attraction of the festival.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous, as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades. (ANI)

