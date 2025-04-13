Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday urged citizens to stay alert amid persistent threats from across the border while speaking at the Rajouri Day celebrations. He said that the threat from the enemy continues to persist and urged citizens to remain vigilant.

LG Sinha was speaking at the Rajouri Day celebrations, commemorating the historic liberation of Rajouri from the illegal occupation of Pakistani forces and rebels.

The event, organised by the Indian Army's Ace of Spades Division at ALG Rajouri, marked the day when Indian forces recaptured Rajouri after six months of enemy occupation in 1948.

Addressing the gathering, LG Manoj Sinha hailed the Indian Army's enduring legacy of bravery and sacrifice. "Every single day in the Army's history stands as a testament to its valor and patriotism," he said.

Paying homage to the soldiers and civilians who laid down their lives to reclaim Rajouri, the LG termed the six-month occupation by Pakistani forces as a "black era" in India's history. He reiterated the administration's commitment to peace and development in the region.

"The enemy continues to push terrorists across the border to disturb peace. In these times, citizens and security forces must remain united and alert," Sinha added, emphasising that peace is a prerequisite for progress.

The celebrations saw floral tributes laid at the martyrs' memorial, followed by a vibrant cultural program featuring performances by school students. Army personnel showcased traditional Ghatka martial arts, while police teams performed daring motorcycle stunts, enthralling the audience.

Army Commander Northern Command Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, GOC White Knight Corps Lt Gen PK Mishra, senior army, police, and civil administration officers, and local MLAs attended the event.

Rajouri Day is observed every year to honour the sacrifices made for the liberation of the district and to instill a sense of pride and patriotism among the people. (ANI)

