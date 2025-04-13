Agartala, April 14: A 14-year-old girl was gang-raped inside an abandoned madrassa hostel in North Tripura's Kadamtala area, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night when the girl, a resident of Kurti village in Dharmanagar subdivision, was on her way to attend a relative's wedding ceremony in the same locality. "Two persons, including a minor, abducted her and took her to a nearby abandoned madrassa hostel where they took turns to rape her. Later, they fled the spot, leaving her behind," Kadamtala police station officer-in-charge Jayanta Debnath said. Kerala: Ambulance Driver Rapes Woman While Transporting Her to COVID-19 Care Centre, Awarded Life Sentence by Pathanamthitta Court.

When the girl returned home and told her parents about her ordeal, the angry villagers launched a manhunt and nabbed one of the accused, a 19-year-old daily wager, from his residence the same night. "The villagers handed over the accused to us. We arrested him for his alleged involvement in the case. A manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused," he said. Debnath said the survivor underwent a medical examination and her condition is stated to be stable. "We have lodged a case against the duo under the stringent POSCO Act and further investigation is underway," he said.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.