Srinagar, Jul 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 118 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally in the Union territory to 4,55,706, officials said here.

No fresh death due to the infection was reported in the region, they said.

While 67 cases were reported from Jammu division, 51 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, they said.

The COVID-19 death toll has reached 4,757.

There are 665 active cases in the Union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,50,284, they said.

The officials said there have been 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the UT.

