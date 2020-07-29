Srinagar, Jul 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 540 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected persons to 19,419, even as 15 more deaths pushed the death toll to 348, officials said.

There are 7,749 active cases in the Union territory (UT), while 11,322 patients have recovered from the disease, they said.

"Fifteen people, who were COVID-19 positive, have died in the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir," officials said, adding that all but one death was reported from Kashmir Valley.

The death toll of coronavirus infected persons stands at 348, of which, 323 are from the valley and 25 from the Jammu region, they said.

“The Union territory recorded 540 fresh COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, till 5 pm on Wednesday, taking the total number of infected persons to 19,419,” the officials said.

While 151 of these cases are from Jammu region, 389 are from the valley, they said.

The cases detected on Wednesday included 67 persons who had returned to the Union territory recently.

The officials said Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest of 203 positive cases followed by 67 in Pulwama district.

