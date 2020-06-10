India News | J-K Reports 161 Fresh COVID Cases, 2 Deaths

Srinagar, Jun 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 161 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections in the union territory to 4,507, as two fresh deaths pushed the toll to 51, officials said.

"As many as 161 new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory Wednesday," the officials said.

They said while 46 of these cases are from Jammu, 117 are from the Kashmir region.

The officials said the Wednesday's cases included 29 people who had returned to the union territory recently.

Shopian and Kulgam districts witnessed a sudden surge in number of COVID cases as 37 and 28 people tested positive in the two districts respectively, the officials said.

Udhampur and Kupwara also recorded higher numbers of 19 and 18 positive cases respectively.

There were no fresh cases in four districts -- Ganderbal, Reasi, Rajouri and Kishtwar, they added.

Two COVID positive patients -- both male -- died during the day. The deceased hailed from Kulgam and Baramulla districts.

With Wednesday's fresh cases, the total number of infected people in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 4,507.

"Of these, 3,522 are in Kashmir, while 985 are in the Jammu region," the officials said.

There are 2,785 active cases in the union territory – 2,073 in Kashmir and 712 in Jammu -- while 1,671 patients have recovered, they said.

The Union Territory has witnessed 51 COVID-19 related deaths.

