Trains, Flight Operations to be Suspended Again From June 15? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News

New Delhi, June 10: A rumour, circulating on social media platforms, is claiming that the government would again suspend train and flight operations from June 15. After taking cognisance of the misinformation campaign, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) - official media arm of the government - issued a statement to debunk the fake news. Coronavirus is Bacteria And Can Be Cured With Aspirin? Viral Message Claiming The Same is Fake, Says PIB Fact-Check.

The rumour mongers have circulated a maliciously edited image, which depicts a TV media platform breaking the news on flights and rail shutdown. After turning victim to the fake news, many netizens shared the same on WhatsApp without verifying.

A clarification was issued by the PIB Fact Check handle on Twitter to bust the fake news. The government press body categorically denied any such plan being considered by the Centre. The trains and flight services will continue unhindered operations.

International flights in India, which were suspended in mid-March after the escalation in COVID-19 cases, are yet to be resumed. Domestic services, after being snapped from March 25, were restored on May 25, with all private operators along with state-run Air India allowed to operate flights within the country.

Train services were also suspended on March 25, when the nationwide total lockdown came into effect. Indian Railways resumed special trains on May 1 to ferry migrant labourers, followed by select-AC trains from May 13. Passenger services began resumption in a gradual manner from June 1.

