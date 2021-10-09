Srinagar, Oct 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 82 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection, taking the tally to 3,30,434, while no fresh death due to the virus was reported from the Union territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the 82 new cases, 13 were reported from Jammu division and 69 from Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 34 cases followed by 12 cases in Budgam district.

There are 1,100 active cases in the Union territory (UT), while the number of recovered patients has reached 3,24,908, the officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the UT is 4,426.

Meanwhile, there are 46 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union territory as no fresh case was reported since Friday evening, they added.

