Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 14 (ANI): Amid prolonged dry weather in Kashmir, special prayers were offered in South Kashmir's Anantnag on Sunday.

Residents sought forgiveness and divine intervention for much-needed rain and snowfall.

The Kashmir Valley is grappling with an unusual and severe dry spell amid the harsh winter, raising concerns among residents and tourists alike. The absence of significant precipitation has resulted in a shortage of water for agricultural activities and essential human needs.

Reduced snowfall and precipitation levels have prompted worries about potential water scarcity and its far-reaching impacts on the environment and daily life.

According to the JK Met Department, in an update issued on January 6, there has been a drop in precipitation levels. The Met Department has predicted no significant weather activity till January 14, with a generally cloudy day on January 9.

The dry spell has also taken a toll on the picturesque landscapes that define Kashmir, with vegetation starting to wither and dry up. This not only impacts the visual beauty of the region but also threatens the livelihoods of those who rely on the usual snowfall patterns.

The water level in the River Jhelum in Srinagar has witnessed a noticeable decrease, highlighting the severity of the dry conditions.

Popular tourist destination Gulmarg, known for its pristine snow-capped mountains and lush green meadows, has also experienced a reduced snowfall this year, leading to dry conditions at key tourist spots. This phenomenon is causing concerns among locals and visitors who have come to expect the region's signature winter charm. (ANI)

