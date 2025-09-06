Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 6 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir SCs, STs and BCs Development Corporation, in collaboration with the National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC), Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, organised the 'Safalta Carnival' exhibition at Zabarwan Park, Srinagar.

Ranjeet Singh, MD, J-K SCs, STs and BCs Development Corporation said, "We aim to provide a marketing platform to the beneficiaries who have availed loans from us. People take the lead and create their own brands, and this festival aims to award them."

The exhibition brought together a wide range of local entrepreneurs, providing them with a platform to showcase their products and connect directly with the public. Nearly a dozen stalls were set up, featuring authentic Kashmiri and organic products, including world-renowned pashmina shawls, handmade crafts, organic jams, teas, and other traditional handmade items.

Highlighting the importance of exhibition, Singh added, "This is a free marketing platform. The event showcases a variety of product,s including Kashmiri handicrafts, dry fruits, processed dry fruits, block printing, and shawls. The exhibition has received a good response and media coverage, facilitating better exposure for the participants."

Mir Umar, who has set his stall at the exhibition, told ANI, "This is a 15-day exhibition. We receive full support, and this platform provides us with the opportunity to do good marketing. My stall showcases food processing items with brand-name just order. There are a total of 35 products on my stall, and we use the best materials. Such exhibitions are very important. This also gives us exposure, and customers discover our brands and products. The response has been great, and we are almost out of stock."

Afshah Jan, who has also installed her stall and sells organic tea, appreciated the efforts put in by the government.

"This platform was given to us to showcase our products. We offer a variety of organic teas and honey-based items. Our major focus is to promote the indigenous products of Kashmir. The people in Kashmir, especially the youth, have talent, but there is a lack of a platform to showcase them. This exhibition fills that gap," she added.

Visitors had the opportunity not only to explore Kashmir's rich cultural heritage through its crafts and textiles but also to experience the growing trend of organic and eco-friendly products. Participants expressed their gratitude to the organisers for offering such a platform, noting that exhibitions of this kind help them reach wider markets and increase awareness about the value of local, handmade, and organic products.

Saima, who was visiting the exhibition, highlighted the importance of the exhibition and said, "I really like this. I see handiwork, artisans, and a paperwork machine, which are very rare. Organic honey and tea are also here. So this is good, and this exhibition also gives support to the artisans."

The carnival was widely appreciated by the public, with visitors praising the variety and quality of items displayed, which is an important step towards preserving Kashmir's traditional crafts while also encouraging innovation among the youth. (ANI)

