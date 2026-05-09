India News | J-K: Security Forces, Civil Administration Organise Blood Donation Camp in Bhaderwah

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 9 (ANI): Security forces, in collaboration with the civil administration, organised a blood donation camp in Bhaderwah on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel Tarun Kumar said the force remains ready to help people whenever required.

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Talking to ANI, Kumar said, "Today we proudly donated blood here. When someone meets with an accident or suffers blood loss, we can step forward. Together with our team members from the 33 Battalion, we donated blood. Whenever there is a need, we are ready."

Earlier on March 2, the Indian Army's Romeo Force of the Rashtriya Rifles organised a blood donation camp at the Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri, donating over 20 units of blood to bolster the hospital's reserves and support patients in need. The initiative was aimed at enhancing emergency medical preparedness and ensuring the availability of blood during critical situations.

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Dr. Javed Iqbal, Deputy Medical Superintendent at GMC, praised the Army for promptly donating blood whenever needed, especially after incidents.

"Whenever blood is needed at GMC, the Indian Army jawans promptly respond. Today, 20 units of blood were donated by Indian Army jawans at GMC, ready to be used whenever the need arises," Iqbal told ANI.

Army officials stated that the drive reflects the force's commitment not only to safeguarding the nation's borders but also to serving the local community. They reiterated that supporting civilians during emergencies remains an integral part of their outreach efforts.

A resident, Mohammad Azam Choudhary, told ANI, "I am deeply grateful to the Indian Army. We witness two to five accidents daily in our Rajouri district, yet blood is often unavailable here. This is not a one-time gesture; the Army has always stood by the people of Rajouri in their times of need, providing blood immediately after accidents to save lives. On behalf of the community and myself, I express our sincere gratitude to the Army for always being there for us."

The event underscored the humanitarian role of the Indian Army in the region and further strengthened the bond of trust between the armed forces and the local population.

Earlier, they organised a free veterinary camp under Operation Sadbhavana in the remotest hilly areas of Dharhal block in the Rajouri Sector, benefiting livestock owners across multiple villages in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a release, the camp, held in Ujhan village, aimed to provide professional medical care to animals in high-altitude regions where rugged terrain and harsh climate make access to veterinary services challenging.

Veterinary experts Dr Wakar and Dr Qurat Al, along with five other assistants, treated livestock brought in by local residents. Key attendees included Wasim Mirza, former Sarpanch, Shabir Mirza, Javed Iqbal, and Mohd Rashid Mirza.

The camp had a broad reach, serving residents from Ujhan and surrounding villages, including Malhut, Rakiban, Nadian, Kothran, and Leeran. A total of 290 locals - 266 men and 24 women - brought their livestock for care. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)