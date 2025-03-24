Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March24 (ANI): The Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered multiple heavy arms, ammunitions, IEDs and Narcotics in a joint intelligence based operation, foiling a 'major terrorist attempt' in the Rajouri and Poonch area of the union territories, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said.

Named Operation Nandiyali, the Indian Army shared the visuals of the seized heavy arms in a post on X late night on Sunday.

"On 23 mar 25, Recovery of Heavy Arms , Amn , IEDs and Narcotics was made in An Intelligence Based Joint Search Operation by #Indian Army and #J&K police from #Sangla Top, #Surankote #Poonch; spoiling a major terrorist attempt in Rajouri & Poonch area and disrupting their operational capabilities," read the Army's post.

This comes after the security forces received input about some 'suspicious movement' in the general area of Sangla in Surankot, in the Poonch district.

The joint operation was launched by the Indian Army's Romeo Forces along with the Poonch Police, according to the officials.

Earlier on Sunday, the Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army launched another search operation for suspected terrorists in the Saniyal area of J-K.

Taking to social media, X, Rising Star Corps, Indian Army wrote, "Based on Intelligence Input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation has been launched by @JmuKmrPolice & troops of #RisingStar Corps on 23 Mar 25 in general area Saniyal #Hiranagar. Operations in Progress."

This comes after a firing incident was reported in Hiranagar area of Kathua during a search operation by security forces.

"A firing incident was reported in the Hiranagar area of Kathua after a search operation was underway," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. (ANI)

