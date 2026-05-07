India News | J-K: Security Tightened in Poonch as India Marks One-year Anniversary of Operation Sindoor

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 7 (ANI): Security has been tightened in market areas across Poonch on Thursday as the nation marked one year of Operation Sindoor, the Indian military operation launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives in 2025.

Visuals from Poonch city showed heightened deployment of security personnel in busy market areas as tributes poured in for civilians and soldiers who lost their lives during the conflict.

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Advocate Iftaqar Ahmed Bazmi paid homage to the victims of the terror attack and the armed forces involved in the operation.

"We salute the sisters and brothers who lost their lives and in whose name Operation Sindoor was launched. We honour the civilians who sacrificed themselves, and the brave soldiers of the Army who lifted India's pride and sent a clear message to the enemy nation that India protects its people," Bazmi told ANI.

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Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the Indian armed forces on the anniversary of the operation, describing it as a symbol of India's resolve and military preparedness.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces, whose courage and dedication continue to safeguard the nation."

"Their actions during the operation reflected unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services, setting a benchmark for modern military operations," he added.

The Defence Minister further said that Operation Sindoor demonstrated that India's armed forces remain prepared to act decisively whenever required.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people lost their lives. In response, Indian armed forces carried out strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

According to official information, Indian forces destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen during the operation, killing over 100 terrorists.

Pakistan responded with drone attacks and shelling, triggering a four-day military confrontation between the two countries. India retaliated by targeting radar installations in Lahore and facilities near Gujranwala.

Hostilities came to an end after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted the Indian DGMO, following which a ceasefire agreement was reached on May 10, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)