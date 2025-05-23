Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] May 23 (ANI): The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Friday. According to NIA, a house allegedly linked to terrorists is being raided. The details regarding the investigation are awaited.

On 17 May, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out extensive raids at around 11 locations across Central and North Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a week ago, similar raids were conducted in South Kashmir as part of an ongoing investigation into sleeper cell modules.

These cells were found to be transmitting sensitive and strategic information related to Indian security forces and key installations using encrypted messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal.

According to the release, these raids were conducted to investigate cases registered under various sections. The competent court has authorised these searches, which are conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrates.

The authorities said that substantial incriminating materials were seized during the raids, and the suspects were rounded up for further questioning.

Preliminary investigation has brought out that these terror associates are actively engaged in terrorist conspiracy, propagating and furthering anti-India narratives aimed not only at challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India but also at inciting disaffection, public disorder, and communal hatred, as mentioned in the release.

The State Investigation Agency, Kashmir said it is steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding national security and upholding public order. It will continue to take firm action against individuals or groups involved in secessionist and terrorist activities.

The release further stated that most of the individuals under the SIA's scrutiny for involvement in online radicalisation fall within the vulnerable and impressionable age group of 18 to 22 years.

In this context, the role of teachers, parents, and peers becomes crucial. While constant monitoring may not always be possible, they should remain alert to the online activities of young individuals and offer timely guidance if any concerning behaviour is noticed. (ANI)

